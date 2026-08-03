It seems as if it's really happening this time.

A once popular Home decorating store, at Home, is closing its Princeton location for good.

At Home store in Princeton is closing for good

When you call the at Home store on Nassau Park Boulevard, off Route 1 South, a recording says, "Thank you for calling at Home. Unfortunately this store is closing and we are selling all remaining items. Please visit athome.com to shop or check available inventory for other stores in your area. Thank you for being a part of at Home's journey. This store is closing and will accept returns of purchase made before July 30, 2026. Thank you."

READ MORE: Wayfair retail store coming soon to Nassau Park Boulevard

It was supposed to close last summer but stayed open

Last summer, the retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. At the time, it was announced that 26 of its 260 stores would be closing, including three New Jersey stores. Ledgewood, Middletown Township, and Princeton. Signs were hung, sales began, and then there was an about face and a decision was made to keep the Princeton location open after all, much to the delight of those who enjoy shopping there for home decorating items, including me. But, now it seems it's closing once again.

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The Princeton location never seemed to attract a crowd like the other two home stores in the same shopping center. HomeGoods is next to Five Below, and HomeSense is next to Wegmans. I'm a regular at both.

READ MORE: Fogo De Chao opening a Princeton location on Route 1

Sales are going on now, with items selling for 10 - 30% off. No word on an exact closing date. At Home in Princeton is located at 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton.

Looking ahead, one of the first Wayfair brick-and-mortar stores is opening where Walmart used to be in the same shopping center.

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I'm very excited about that. I'll let you know when it's going to be opening.