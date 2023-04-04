Coming Soon! This New Poke Restaurant is About to Open in Marlton NJ

If you love fresh, flavorful poke bowls, this just may be your favorite new lunch spot in Evesham Township!

Poke Bros, a casual dining spot that specializes in fresh, Hawaiian-style poke bowls, is about to open a new location in Marlton, New Jersey! According to their Facebook announcement, they're opening within just a couple weeks!

They'll be opening in the Marlton Square shopping center at 300 NJ-73, Unit E-3, next to Chopt. You may remember when Victoria's Secret occupied the space.

Poke Bros already had two open locations in New Jersey, in Sicklerville and the other in Cinnaminson. And this new Marlton location isn't the only one about to open - they have one coming soon to Plainsboro!

If you're not familiar with poke, it's pretty much sushi in a bowl, most often made with fresh raw fish as the primary protein. Poke Bros has several different signature poke bowls made with different varieties of salmon, tuna, shrimp and chicken. You can also opt for a build-your-own poke bowl with different delicious toppings! Check out their full menu HERE.

If you need something cooler and sweet, they also have mochi ice cream! There's food options for the kids too.

Go ahead and follow them on their Facebook page and Instagram page!

Keep your eyes peeled! They'll be open before you know it. Are you looking forward to Poke Bros coming to Marlton? What else would you like to see open in the area? Let us know in the comments.

