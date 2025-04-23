The massive forest fire that erupted in Ocean County, NJ on Tuesday is still raging as of late Wednesday afternoon. However, some progress has been made on the firefight.

Officials have just offered new information about the fire and what’s next.

Here’s what they just shared:

Forest Fire Grows to 11,500 Acres; Only 30% Contained

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says that the Jones Road Wildfire has now burned more than 11,500 acres.

READ MORE: State of Emergency Declared as Fire Burns in NJ

That’s up from last night’s estimates of nearly 8,500 acres.

Officials say the fire, which has primarily been burning in Barnegat, Lacey and Ocean Townships, is now 30% contained.

Forest fire officials say that Jones Road Forest Fire is now 30% contained. Photo by: New Jersey Forest Fire Service via Facebook. Forest fire officials say that Jones Road Forest Fire is now 30% contained. Photo by: New Jersey Forest Fire Service via Facebook. loading...

Fire crews are hopeful that lighter winds today will aid in their fight against the fire which has burned well over 13.5 miles, they say.

Evacuation Orders Lifted in Ocean County

More good news came in earlier this morning when evacuation orders had been lifted for the nearly 5,000 residents who were forced to evacuate in Lacey and Ocean Township (portions of Waretown).

Get our free mobile app

Additionally, both the Garden State Parkway and Route 9 reopened just before the morning rush hour as well.

As of 11 a.m., no residential structures were destroyed by the blaze. But at least one commercial building was destroyed inside a business complex in Lacey Township. A televised report from NBC Philadelphia says that was business was a door an awning business.

A damage assessment is underway across the area, but officials seem hopeful.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: The Best Burger Spot in NJ Has Been Revealed

“We averted a complete disaster,” officials said during a press conference moments ago. “This could very well end up being the largest wildfire in New Jersey in years.”

Power Is Slowly Being Restored In the Area

Power had been cut off in the immediate area by the area’s electrical provider, JCP&L, due to concerns from fire officials as the fire raged near the site of the former nuclear power plant at Oyster Creek.

That power plant has been decommissioned, but of course, risks remain.

They’re in the process of turning on power, they say. It's unclear how many residents are still without power, but it was previously estimated that it was 25,000 residents in the area were without power.