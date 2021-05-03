Popular Family Restaurant in Bensalem Closing After 29 Years

The COVID-19 pandemic claims another struggling restaurant in Pennsylvania this week. According to Patch, after 29 years as a Bensalem staple, Michael’s Family Restaurant is closing its doors. The news came via Facebook where the owners said, “This decision has not been an easy one. COVID-19 has made an already tough business even more difficult.”

After opening to the public in 1992, Michael’s quickly became a casual dining hotspot for locals and customers took to Facebook thanking the restaurant after the news of its closure. Patch relays what one customer said, “Sad to hear this. We have missed sitting at the counter with our family, chatting with the all servers that we have come to know over the years. Thanks to all the servers over the years who have been so nice to our family!”

Patch.com says that the diner will be relocating many of its employees to another location in North Philly owned by Michael Petrogiannis called Tiffany on the BLVD which “offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner complete with a full bar”. The community is encouraging previous Michael’s patrons to visit. Petrogiannis also owns a second Michael’s location in Montgomeryville, as well as Melrose Diner, Mayfair Diner, Broad Street Diner and Country Club Diner according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

It’s always hard to say goodbye to a favorite restaurant but we wish nothing but the best for Michael Petrogiannis and his other restaurant endeavors.