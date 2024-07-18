Have You Tried This New Jersey-Style Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese Vodka? Yes, It’s a Real Thing

Get ready for breakfast at the bar!

Here in New Jersey, we can't deny that we love our pork roll and egg & cheese sandwiches.

But have you ever taken that first, meaty bite and thought to yourself, "Man, I wish I could get drunk off of this!"

Taylor Ham Egg Sandwich Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Well...now you can (if you dare)! Because now it's a vodka! So don't drink it for breakfast!

3BR Distillery, based in Keyport, New Jersey has just (pork) rolled out their new signature vodka, "011 PEC on Everything", made to taste like a pork roll, egg & cheese on an everything bagel breakfast sandwich!

READ MORE: The 5 Best Classic Restaurants in New Jersey Have Been Revealed!

The vodka sells for $25 on their website in two options: Pork Roll or Taylor Ham (They're the same thing!)

Here's the vodka's description on their website:

"011 PEC ON EVERYTHING was crafted to evoke the full experience of the classic sandwich. It combines distilled everything bagel seasoning, a touch of malt rye extract, and distilled pork roll. To complete the flavor profile, lactose sugar is added to achieve the creamy texture reminiscent of melted American cheese."

I love a good breakfast sandwich as much as the next guy, but I think I'd need a pre-shot of a regular flavor before trying this one! You have to give it to these guys for their New Jerseyan creativity and flair.

Curious enough to try? Order it while you can because it's a limited-edition batch!

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!