Post Malone’s Runaway Tour Is Coming to Philadelphia on February 21

Post Malone just announced that he will be making his way to the Wells Fargo Center for one day only. February 21st, 2020 will be the big day when he will be taking over the City of Brotherly Love.

The 'Goodbyes' rapper made a stop in Atlantic City earlier this year with his Runaway Tour and that show sold out extremely quick. With that being said, if you want to get your tickets for the upcoming show in Philadelphia you can either purchase them starting this Friday, (November 22nd) at 9 am on the Wells Fargo Philly website.

Wanna win your win into the show? Make sure you listen to PST at 5 pm this week. EeE has your tickets during the afternoon show.

The Runaway Tour setlist seems to be fairly similar at all of Post Malone shows. Here is the list of songs that you will probably be singing along to.

Hollywood's Bleeding

Over Now

Better Now

Candy Paint

Saint-Tropez

Die For Me

Goodbyes

Allergic

Enemies

Wow.

Psycho

Paranoid

I Know

I Fall Apart

Take What You Want

Stay

Circles

Go Flex

White Iverson

Sunflower

Rockstar

Congratulations

If you don't want to miss out on this second show, download our PST app and listen for your chance to win your tickets at 5 pm this week.