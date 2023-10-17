This Bucks County, PA coffee shop is brewing up the spookiest coffees this Halloween season. If you’re a Halloween fan, this is a must-try for you because the drinks are themed after some fan-favorite spooky characters!

Pot Heads Coffee House is a shop that is newer to the Bensalem area and they for sure make their mark on the area. If you’re anything like me, you love a theme and this shop looks like they are big fans of spooky season.

You can try out some of their individual Halloween flavor like the Binx Macchiato, inspired by the character from Hocus Pocus. That macchiato has cookies and cream gelato mix, milk of choice, espresso, topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and more cookies and cream mix.

You can also try out some of their amazing coffee flights that are Halloween-themed as well. Right now, the shop has a few different Hallowen-inspired coffee flights to check out according to their TikTok. You can choose between a Coraline Flight, a Hocus Pocus Flight, a Harry Potter Flight, and their brand new Horror Junkie Flight.

Each coffee is unique and is perfect for your Instagram. I can’t wait to get out to Bennsalem and give this coffee spot a try before the spooky season is over! Pot Heads Coffee Shop is located at 3718 Bristol Pike in Bensalem, PA.

Check out their official website and their socials online for more aesthetic coffee content. Happy Halloween!

