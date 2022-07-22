Six Flags Great Adventure closed during power outage in Jackson, NJ

JACKSON — A power outage closed the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park on Friday, leaving long lines of customers in the heat.

Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari operated as scheduled.

"Guests were offered the opportunity to use their ticket at Hurricane Harbor and the safari for free. For those who wanted to wait, our Public Safety team offered them water. Most guests chose to visit one of our other parks or left the property," spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald told New Jersey 101.5.

JCP&L spokesman Christopher Hoenig said the utility's investigation determined the problem was not with its equipment.

"Six Flags has their own dedicated substation. If the entire park is out, which is what the call we received said, then it's likely either an issue at or very close to the substation," Hoenig said late Friday morning.

He said all the circuits for the park come from that one substation.

Fitzgerald said the problem was determined to have been caused by a surge and Great Adventure was closed for the day at 3 p.m.

"Crews are working diligently to restore power and the park is expected to open at 10:30 am tomorrow. Guests with tickets for July 22 may use their tickets through Labor Day. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the theme park said on Twitter.

"Theme park tickets for today will also be accepted on another day. We will refund any date specific theme park product, like The Flash Pass," Fitzgerald said.

