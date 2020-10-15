This Weekend, President of the major company, Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, stopped by Conte’s Pizza in Princeton NJ for one of his famous One-Bite pizza reviews. And he gave it a solid 8.9! This is a HUGE win for Conte’s as Portnoy is definitely not generous with his ratings.

According to the Trentonian, Portnoy has visited a total of 878 different pizza joints around the country and has only given out 23 ratings that were 8.9 or higher. Before Conte’s, the last time he gave out a rating this good was in February of this year. A whole 8 months ago.

We already know Mercer County pizza majorly satisfies our taste buds, but the Trentonian revealed that the “One Bite Everybody Knows the Rules” King has given two other Mercer County Pizzaria’s star status ratings, making these three pizzerias to be in the top 5% out of all 878 reviews. In 2019 he gave Robbinsville’s DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies an incredible 9.2, and Papa’s an 8.6.

It’s important to understand that this is a huge win for Conte’s, for DeLorenzo’s, and all of us here in Mercer County who celebrate good pizza every Friday. Portnoy himself has 2.9 million followers on Instagram, and Barstool Sports has 8.9 million. The video where he does his “one-bite” review is posted to both accounts, with the location and pizzeria name included.

If you’re a regular at Conte’s, maybe place your order even earlier than you usually do, as it’ll probably be extremely busy this week. And if you’ve never tasted Conte’s delicious pizza, what are you waiting for!