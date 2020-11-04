The 2020 presidential election is far from over as electoral votes continue to be actively counted across the United States and valid mail-in votes continue to roll in for counting as well. Many experts predict that a clear winner will not be announced for days to weeks, but nevertheless, President Donald Trump made a statement early Wednesday morning (November 4) falsely claiming victory while simultaneously declaring the election as it stands a "major fraud on our nation."

Around 2:30 AM (ET), the incumbent president, surrounded by his family and administration aides, made a statement to the press baselessly claiming that he won electoral votes in a number of states that are not yet finished counting all valid ballots. One of those states included Pennsylvania, which he said he was winning by a "tremendous amount of votes" even though more than 2 million valid absentee/mail-in ballots have yet to be counted.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," Trump said from the White House during a live, brief press conference.

Though a clear winner has not yet been determined in the 2020 presidential election, Trump said that he was "getting ready to win this election," before adding, "frankly, we did win this election."

Trump also said that he plans to challenge the results of the election at the supreme court level, and that his administration wants "all voting to stop" immediately.

According to The Guardian, "there are still many legitimate ballots left to count in key states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin."

Earlier in the evening, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted that it is "not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."