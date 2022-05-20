Whoa, have I got some big restaurant news for you. Hamilton is upping its breakfast game this fall. I just found out that local favorite, PJ's Pancake House, is taking over Fame Diner's spot in the township. Yippee!

I spoke with PJ's Pancake House owner, John Procaccini, and he's very excited to be opening in the legendary location in Kuser Plaza on Whitehorse Avenue. The current building will torn down and a new building constructed in the Fame footprint.

Get ready for this. My mouth is watering. Lol.

I know what you're going to ask. Will there be a bar at this Hamilton location like the Robbinsville location? The answer is no. Because there's already a liquor store in Kuser Plaza, a bar is not allowed.

Check out this French Toast....omg.

I'm so excited for this new addition. I'm sure the community will be too. It's sad to see the old Fame Diner sit vacant after being so popular for so many years. The Nodaros family were the proud owners for 25 years, then retired and sold the business in 2017. Since then many say it went downhill until it closed its doors for good back in early October of 2021.

PJ's Pancake House just opened another new location on Route 1 in Lawrenceville, where the old Michael's Diner used to be. It's so great. I'm there often. Other locations include downtown Princeton (original location), Kingston, West Windsor, Ewing, and Robbinsville.

I'll let you know when I hear about the Grand Opening.

Check out the menu here.

