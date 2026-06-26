Looks like Ewing Township is getting a new restaurant. I'll give you a hint. This viral place was made famous on TikTok. Have you seen it? Any guesses?

Campus Town in Ewing is getting a new restaurant

I stopped at Campus Town (near The College of New Jersey) on Route 31 for lunch and a sweet treat yesterday, and noticed the coming soon sign immediately. It's bright and fun. Take a look below.

READ MORE: After 3 years, a restaurant in Campus Town closes for good

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

It's called The Red Chickz. The viral Nashville hot chicken chain is opening a location next to Insomnia Cookies. The sign says it's the crunchiest hot chicken. You'll have to be the judge of that.

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This is just one of the New Jersey locations in the works. The restaurant is in the middle of a major expansion. There are other Garden State locations planned in East Brunswick, New Brunswick, Edison, Metuchen, Marlton, Gloucester Township, Washington Township, and Mantua Township.

The Red Chickz was founded in 2018 in Los Angeles. There are five restaurants in California, one in Texas, and the expansion included forty-five new restaurants.

READ MORE: Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing is adding another airline

Like many of the other hot chicken chains in the area, there are different spice levels. Don't worry if you're one of those people who don't like spice. There are a few choices for you. Check it out.

The Red Chickz has 7 spice styles:

County Style (plain)

Cool (no heat)

Glow (mild)

Spark (medium)

Bonfire (hot)

Blaze (X-hot)

Inferno (XX-hot)

The menu consists of chicken sandwiches, homestyle chicken, salads, tacos, add ons (Mac & Cheese, coleslaw, potato wedges, Cauliflower Bites, French Toast, Belgium Waffles, and more), and desserts. There's a kids' menu, too.

I'll let you know when the grand opening will be. Check out The Red Chickz website HERE.

You know Campus Town at The College of New Jersey is open to the public, right? All are welcome. Sometimes I think people don't realize it's for everyone, not just the college community. I'm there all the time. There are great restaurants to choose from.

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Campus Town is located on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ.