Get ready. "Jersey's Favorite Bagels" are coming to Princeton.

O'Bagel is coming soon to Witherspoon Street in Princeton

That's what the sign says in the front window of 34 Witherspoon Street, in downtown Princeton, where House of Cupcakes used to be. Work has begun to transform the space into a brand new bagel shop called O'Bagel.

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There hasn't been a bagel shop in downtown Princeton since 2002

Locals are excited to have a bagel shop back in downtown Princeton. There hasn't been one since the beloved Abel Bagels on Witherspoon Street in the 80s and 90s, and early 2000s. It's closed up shop in 2002.

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O'Bagel is no stranger to New Jersey. The Garden State is its home. It's a family-owned and operated business. The El-Hassan family opened its first shop in Stirling back in 1995. It's known for its bagels and coffee.

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You may have seen O'Bagel on TikTok or Instagram.

O'Bagel's mission is simple, "To bring decades of family passion and artisanal heritage to the next generation through crafting exciting, nostalgic, playfully bold bagels." The bagels are hand-rolled, kettle boiled, and Cedar wood baked fresh daily.

The menu is impressive. O'Bagel Hits include the Bee Sting, which is "crispy bacon, scrambled egg, melted cheddar, and scallion cream cheese, drizzled in Mike's Hot Honey." The Hangover Burrito has beef sausage, crispy bacon, Taylor ham (isn't that pork roll? lol), scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack, Tater Tots, with homemade Chipotle sauce on top. The O'G (pictured below) has a chicken cutlet, Vermont Cheddar, lettuce Jersey tomatoes, O'Saucy, and crispy bacon. Wow. Everything sounds fabulous.

O'Bagel via Facebook O'Bagel via Facebook

The new Princeton shop will be O'Bagel's 8th location

The new Princeton shop will be O'Bagel's 8th location. There are other shops in Hoboken, New Brunswick, Montclair, Stirling, and two shops in Basking Ridge.

It seems as if work just got started on the new Princeton location. There's no opening date set yet. I'll let you know when the grand opening celebration will be.