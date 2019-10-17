Princeton is Hosting Inaugural Glamfest at Palmer Square

Palmer Square is hosting Glamfest on Sunday.

This Sunday in Palmer Square in Princeton, the inaugural festival is here to give you the latest in both beauty and fashion. If you keep up to date with the latest fashion and the hottest looks, this festival will give you exactly that.

From complimentary workshops to promotions and demonstrations, there's no doubt you will leave here more educated than when you walked in. All the services offered will be shared from local retailers down Palmer Square. There will be styling, bra fittings, massages, demonstrations and giveaways.

The event will end in a fashion show at 3pm as stated by Patch.com. Models walking in the show will premiere in this season's hottest attire for men, women, children, and infants all from retailers right there in Palmer Square itself. There will be outfits ranging from loungewear to business, casual, evening and even holiday attire. The models will also be sporting make-up from MAC Cosmetics and hair from Salon Pure.

If you're a beauty guru, mark your calendar to check it out.