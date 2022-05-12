The Princeton Shopping Center is about to get very colorful!

Princeton Makes, an artist cooperative, is set to keep a 20+ year long tradition going with their Chalk Mural Festival this weekend!

The event will take place Saturday, May 14, from noon-4:00 PM at the walkways of the Princeton Shopping Center. The Chalk Festival will feature chalk artwork from local middle school and high school students. They'll either be replicating images and art pieces, or creating original works of their own. And little ones can join in the fun too! There will be a special area designated for younger kids to express their colorful creativity.

If you've never heard of Princeton Makes, they're a cooperative group of 28 local artists who specialize in painting, drawing, stained glass, sculpture, textiles, and jewelry. They operate at 301 N. Harrison St. Princeton NJ. They're excited about keeping this long creative tradition going in the Princeton community. Check out their Instagram @PrincetonMakes to check out their pieces and to stay in the know of other events!

What a cool event to celebrate and promote communal art! Making chalk art on the driveway was my favorite way to get scraped knees and colorfully dirty clothes when I was a kid, so I can already see how fun this will be. Hopefully it doesn't rain for a day or two afterwards!

Get more information about the event here!