Princeton NJ Ice Cream Shop Named Best in the State

Well known magazine, Food and Wine, has named a popular Princeton ice cream shop the best in New Jersey.

And, the winner is....the bent spoon in Palmer Square. Yay. Well deserved. Congratulations.

That's a huge honor considering there are so many great ice cream shops all over the area, which the author acknowledged saying, "The decisions in some places ended up being almost too difficult. Hopefully this list, which didn't necessarily favor old or new, but rather asked the question, fifty times, what feels the most essential, depicts as well as it can, the diversity and depth of our national ice cream culture."

Funny, I just wrote an article about the bent spoon recently when they made their Cicada Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (which sold out super fast, by the way). They're always coming up with the most creative flavors (which is why they won), and what keeps me going back, again and again.

The article described the bent spoon like this, "From custard stands down the shore to the nearly fossilized drugstores in Bergen County, you're never far from an iconic ice cream experience in the Garden State. Gabrielle Carbone and Matt Errico had their work cut out of them when they launched The Bent Spoon in Princeton over a decade ago. The ace up their sleeve -- flavors, lots of them, and very unique ones, the kind you don't find at your average soft-serve window (not that there's anything average about a good New Jersey soft-serve ice cream). Garam masala, cardamom ginger, avocado lemon -- the shop rotates through a list of hundreds of flavors, every single one worth a try."

If you haven't been, you must. Yummmm.

