PRINCETON — A Philadelphia woman and former employee of this Mercer County public school district is charged with multiple counts related to her alleged stealing and selling of district property for personal gain, prosecutors said Thursday.

April Taylor, 58, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Previously, she had been employed by Princeton Public Schools for 21 years, most recently in 2021 as a purchasing agent.

She was first suspended in July of that year, and subsequently resigned, after an investigation revealed she purchased a MacBook computer using a forged purchase order, then sold the device on eBay, according to prosecutors.

The computer appears to have been just the tip of the iceberg, as the prosecutor's office said a 44-page report unveiled more than $95,000 in purchases made with "state security or technology funds specifically allocated for the Princeton schools from various vendors."

In one instance, authorities said, video surveillance captured Taylor picking up custom, interior doors from a store in Hamilton.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Taylor kept some of the items she ordered for personal use, but sold others, including goods retrieved in Cherry Hill, Pittsburgh, Colorado and South Carolina.

She is charged with two counts of official misconduct, pattern of official misconduct, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, and impersonation, all crimes of the second degree, and both second- and third-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity.

The second-degree crimes carry penalties of five to 10 years in state prison plus a $150,000 fine.

Following her arrest, Taylor was released pending an initial court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

