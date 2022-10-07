APPROVED: The Closed Marlton Diner Gets Approval to Become a NJ Weed Dispensary

Here's a piece of news so many people around Evesham Township have been waiting for!

For months, there has been much speculation surrounding the permanently closed Marlton Diner, located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ. It's been sitting abandoned and empty for months, leaving people wondering: What's next for the old retro-style building?

About a month ago, news came that Enlighten Health and Wellness would present an application to the Evesham Township planning board for permission to convert the diner into a marijuana dispensary, which would save the building from demolition.

The application has been APPROVED!

The Facebook community page "A View From Evesham" acquired the details on the new venture in this post down below - where you can see concept renderings of what the remodeled diner would look like! Check it out down below:

Important to note - according to the post, Enlighten Health and Wellness does not yet have a license granted by the state to operate the dispensary, but they don't seem to be worried about the likelihood of getting one. Gaining this application approval from The Evesham Planning board is still a big step in the right direction. It seems like once all of their ducks are in a row, and state license is granted, this dispensary will be a-go!

As someone who grew up around and enjoyed the Marlton Diner more times I can count, I'm SO relieved to see that the building will be getting new life. It would have been a shame to see the building demolished.

Not to mention, the marijuana industry has been steadily profitable for New Jersey ever since marijuana was legalized earlier this year. According to NJ.com, in the first 10 weeks of its legalization, nearly $80 million was sold!

It'll be nice to have another legal dispensary in South Jersey, as there aren't as many options. I recently visited the Cannabist dispensary in Deptford, and it was a pretty-much perfect experience! Check out how my trip went HERE.

