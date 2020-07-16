Princeton Pizza Shop Closed Permanently

A popular pizza and hoagie shop on Nassau Street in Princeton has closed its doors for good, according to Facebook.

Princeton Pi & Hoagie recently posted:

"Princeton Pi is permanently closed. Current conditions make it impossible for us to continue to operate. This was not an easy decision to make, and we appreciate your support over the years."

The news seemed to come as a surprise to some customers who expressed their disappointment. Like most restaurants, Princeton Pi had been trying to make up for lost business by offering takeout and delivery, as New Jersey restaurants are still not allowed to welcome indoor diners, per Governor Phil Murphy's order, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Restaurants almost got their chance to reopen for indoor dining at reduced capacity a few weeks ago, but, the Governor rescinded his offer , citing the rising coronavirus cases in other states that had already reopened. He doesn't want New Jersey to follow the same path. There is currently no date for when restaurants will be allowed to open their doors for indoor dining. Although, restaurants that are able to open 50% of their walls to the outdoors are allowed to resume indoor dining.

If you're looking for a new pizza place in Princeton, there are lots of choices. My favorite is Conte's Pizza and Jules Thin Crust Pizza, both on Witherspoon Street. There's also Nomad Pizza in The Princeton Shopping Center on Harrison, which offers outdoor dining right now. That's a great place for date night or Girls Night Out. Nino's Pizza Star and Pizza Den are great choices too.