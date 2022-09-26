I don’t know about you, but during this time of year, I can’t get enough of fall events! There are so many that happen in our area that some of us don’t know about and this Princeton Fall Fest looks like one I want to check out!

The shops at the Princeton Shopping Center are having a huge fall fest for all of the locals to come on by and check out next month. Show up and enjoy the fall season at the Princeton Shopping Center’s Fall Fest which will feature more than 80 local vendors in the area.

There will also be live music and the best part, fall-themed foods. This time of year is the perfect time for pumpkin spice flavors and other comfort foods, so this is the perfect opportunity to see what themed foods are right in your backyard!

The entire courtyard will be taken over by the Fall Fest events the day of and will have a huge range of vendors like vintage, textiles, apparel, handmade works from artisans, crafters, jewelry, vinyl, and more, according to their event page on Facebook.

Make sure to come to check out this amazing event that will also help support the Princeton Shopping Center and its businesses! For any more information, you can go on to their website.

The Princeton Fall Festival is all going down on Saturday, October 22 from 10 am to 4 pm. Princeton Shopping Center is located at 301 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ, 08540.

