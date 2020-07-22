BREAKING: Princeton Walmart To Permanently Close Next Month, Reports Say

We've just learned that the Walmart store in Princeton will reportedly close for good next month (August). The news was first reported exclusively by NJ.com and NJ Advance Media on Tuesday.

94.5 PST and Townsquare Media have been able to independently confirm the news through our sources as well.

Walmart officials tell NJ.com that the store is closing because of declining financial performance. They say the coronavirus pandemic is not responsible. The store was located in the Nassau Park shopping center.

“After a careful and thoughtful review process, we have made the difficult decision to close our Walmart store in Princeton,” a spokesperson told NJ.com. “The decision is based on several factors, including the store’s overall performance.”

This is a developing story, we'll have more details when they're made available.