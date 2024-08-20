Have you noticed that a (local) Wawa has gone viral on TikTok? I just did, and my mind is blown.

As I scrolled through TikTok last night, I noticed that many people talked about this highly sleek, minimalist-looking Wawa.

They said it looked like a "Kardashian-built" location because it was aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

At the time, I didn't realize that I knew about this Wawa... then I did.

I ACTUALLY new about this Wawa because it's super local to Central Jersey.

In fact, I've seen it most of my life.

That's because it's located right here in Mercer County.

Yeah, it's on Princeton University's campus.

Princeton University Wawa Goes Viral on TikTok

It's not your typical looking Wawa, though, with the big red letters and beige-painted building.

This location is a full black building with silver letters spelling Wawa on the side.

However, when you walk inside, it looks just like any other Wawa location! It looks great on the campus and definitely blends in with the surrounding buildings.

But who knew that our local little Wawa would go viral with all of these TikTok vids:

I wasn't surprised because the college campus is known for its architecture, and if you've walked around its campus enough... you'll notice how uniform and sleek everything looks!

In fact, it is one of the oldest colleges in the country. So it's even cooler that they're trendy like this with our favorite convenience store.

If you want to be cool, check out the Wawa that is getting all of that traction on TikTok. It is located at 152 Alexander Street in Princeton, New Jersey, on the Princeton University campus.

It's near the NJTransit station as well, by the way.

So, yeah, New Jersey is home to a few strange-looking Wawa locations, but this one is worth the visit, of course.