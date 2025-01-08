A popular pizza shop in South Jersey has abruptly closed. The news comes as a shock to many of the shop’s frequent visitors who probably weren’t expecting the shop to close last week.

After all, it had been open for an entire generation.

Pullella’s Pizza Parlor located on North Berlin Road in Lindenwold closed on December 31. The news has been reported by multiple outlets including the Courier Post.

The shop’s owner Peter Pullella tells the newspaper that he had to make the heartbreaking to decision to shut the business’ doors after nearly 40 years at the end of last year. He says he shop is closing because of “his health.”

“I doubt very much that I’ll be reopening it due to my health. We are talking to a couple people about either renting or buying the property,” Pullella said via the Courier Post on December 31. “I would imagine that it would most likely be some type of food establishment, whether it’s a pizzeria, a Mexican restaurant. It’s a good location.”

The shop first opened in 1986, according to its website and it was a family operated business for nearly all 40 years.

Of course, the business’ closure is tough for locals who raved about the local pizza shop.

In fact, the business was beloved with a ton of positive reviews online. Back in June 2017, "Matthew S" wrote on Trip Advisor, "this is one of my favorite places to go and eat. Usually order takeout once a week.”

As for the shop’s owner, he says the decision to close the shop was not easy.

“It’s very emotional,” Peter Pullella told the newspaper. “This is not the way I planned on going out.”