C'mon admit it. You care much more about the Puppy Bowl than the big game.

It's the cutest match up you'll see all year.

Get our free mobile app

Who are the teams in the Puppy Bowl?

Team Fluff and Team Ruff will face off once again this year in Puppy Bowl XX to not only provide us some awesome entertainment, as they play together and chase toys around, but to raise awareness for pet adoption.

Here's some action from years past...watch below.

Puppies from 36 states will be competing

The roster is bigger than ever featuring 131 puppy players from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.

NJ, PA, Delaware rescues will have puppies in Puppy Bowl XX

You'll get to see nine puppies from six different NJ, PA area rescue groups during the fun competition, according to WHYY.

The local rescue groups in PA sending pups are Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, Chester County and Providence Animal Center in Media, Delaware County.

In NJ, one puppy from A Second Chance for Ziva in Chatham, Morris County will be competing.

In Delaware, Renee's Rescues in Hockessin, New Castle County, is sending one puppy for the lineup.

Brandywine Valley SPCA and Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue will also be represented. Both groups serve the entire Delaware Valley.

The puppies come in all different sizes. Sweatpea is the smallest, weighing in at just under two pounds. Levi, a Great Dane, is 70lbs.

Who won the Puppy Bowl last year?

Team Fluff is the team to beat this year after they edged out Team Ruff last year 87-83.

When is the Puppy Bowl?

Who will bring home the Lombarky trophy? We'll see Sunday, February 11 at 2pm.

Ready to take a look at all the pups from the NJ, PA area?

It's going to be hard to pick a favorite. They're all so darn cute.

Puppies from NJ & PA Competing in 2024's Puppy Bowl XX Puppy Bowl XX will be played prior to the big game on Sunday, February 11th and the Delaware Valley is well represented . Make sure to check it out at 2pm on Animal Planet. Oh boy, it doesn't get much cuter than this. Here are the 9 puppies in this year's Puppy Bowl from New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins