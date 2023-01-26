The Most Adorable NJ & PA Rescue Dogs Will Be Featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl
February 12, 2023 is a big day. Not only will Super Bowl LVII be played, but so will the Puppy Bowl XIX.
It's the most adorable game out there that helps promote dog adoption and according to WHYY many rescued dogs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania shelters and rescues will be featured.
The article says there will be 67 shelters and rescue organizations represented from 34 states.
I know I'll be tuning in. Don't miss the cuteness. Trust me, you'll be saying, "Awww" a lot.
I'm excited to see the bunch of rescue pups from local shelters featured this year. Here they are...take a look.
Amanda - Team Fluff - Wet Nose Rescue in Philadelphia.
Asiago - Team Fluff - Tri State Basset Hound Rescue.
Barnaby - Team Fluff - MatchDog Rescue.
Chaos - Team Ruff - Providence Animal Center
Daisy - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA
Dalton - Team Ruff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Effie - Team Ruff - MatchDog Rescue
Eleven - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Gordon - Team Fluff - Providence Animal Center
Ireland - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA
Kai - Team Ruff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Myrtle - Team Ruff - MatchDog Rescue
Poe - Team Ruff - Second Chances Rescue
Ritz - Team Ruff - Harley's Haven Dog Rescue
Tailen Hurts (sound familiar, Eagles fans?) - Team Fluff - Brandywine Valley SPCA
Tia - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA
Venturi - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Walker - Team Ruff - Second Chances Rescue
Wolfie - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue
Those faces. Oh my goodness. Cuteness overload.
Puppy Bowl XIX will air before the big football game at 2pm (EST) on Animal Planet or you can stream it on Discovery+.
