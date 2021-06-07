QuickChek, the convenience store chain that has grown from a single location in Dunellen to 150 stores in New Jersey and New York, is about to get bigger. The company has announced that they will be opening six additional locations this summer as the convenience store wars heat up.

The new stores will be in:

Hackettstown: 134 Mountain Ave.

Hamilton Township: 704 Sloan Ave.

Piscataway: 3 Lakeview Ave.

Roxbury: 84 Route 206

Somerset: 1850 Easton Ave.

Somerville: 3483 Route 22

According to the chain, “we’re dedicated to opening 8-10 new stores a year to share our love for fresh, quality food and drink and excellent customer service.” The QuickChek website doesn’t give an exact date for the opening of the new stores, just that the grand openings will be in August, 2021.

QuickChek announced in December that it was being sold to Murphy USA for $645 million.

They have a ways to go to catch another New Jersey staple, Wawa, which has over 850 stores nationwide, with over 260 of them in the Garden State. Wawa just announced the opening of new stores, as well, with two new locations coming to Brick.

Another entrant in the convenience store battles, Royal Farms, is also expanding in New Jersey. The Maryland based chain has 13 stores in New Jersey, mainly in South Jersey, with a 14th scheduled to open soon in Brick. While they offer typical convenience store fare, Royal Farms is known for its fried chicken.

Like QuickChek and Wawa, most locations sell gas, too.

New Jerseyans have a lot of choices!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

