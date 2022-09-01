This is exciting news. For everyone who's said they wanted a Raising Cane's in the Bucks County area, it's about the open later this month in Fairless Hills.

The Grand Opening date has been set for this new-to-the-area fast food place. Save the date. It will be on Tuesday, September 27th, starting at 8am.

During the Grand Opening stop in between 8am and 9am and enter for a chance at being 1 of 20 customers to win a a year's worth of FREE Raising Cane's. Wow. The first 100 people to dine-in and order a Combo will get a custom t-shirt.

If you're not familiar, Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers and from what I've heard they're really good with Cane's sauce and some crinkle cut fries.

The coleslaw and Texas Toast have people talking too. Raising Cane's says no one does chicken fingers better. I can't wait to try them. You can check out the entire menu by clicking here.

Raising Cane's will be located at 640 Commerce Boulevard in The Court at Oxford Valley. I'm sure you seen the construction over the last few months.

Other stores in that shopping center include Home Depot, Barnes and Noble, Dick's Sporting Goods, Old Navy, JoAnn Fabrics, PetSmart, BJ's, Best Buy, and more.

I've never been to a Raising Cane's so I'm anxious to give it a try. I did a PST Poll last year asking which fast food restaurants you'd like to see in the area and Raising Cane's made the list. Check out the rest of the list here.

Raising Cane's has over 600 locations in 33 states.

