Big news. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, the fast food chicken chain mainly in the mid-west and the south, is opening it's very first location in this area in Falls Township, Bucks County, according to Levittown Now.

The plan is to tear down the old Romano's Macaroni Grill at the Court at Oxford Valley (off Oxford Valley Road) and start new. The new chicken restaurant would be 3,329 square feet (Macaroni Grill was 7,500 square feet), have a two-lane drive thru, and an outdoor patio-seating area.

The article says Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’ plans still need to be approved by the Falls Township officials.

If it goes through successfully, the Falls Township Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers would be the only Pennsylvania location with another one being planned out near State College. They don't even have locations in New Jersey, Delaware or New York.

As of right now, the closest Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to us is in Richmond, Virginia. I checked it out on my Waze app, and it's 4 hours, 55 minutes from here (290 miles), so this one would be much closer.

This is cool. Something brand new in the area.

If you remember, I did a PST Poll a few months ago on the fast food restaurants you'd love to see in this area and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was a popular answer. I had never heard of it before, but, everyone that had been to one while traveling or used to live near one said it's fabulous.

It's obviously known for it's chicken fingers. But, that's all. Everyone also loves Cane's sauce, coleslaw, and Texas Toast. check out its website here.

This could be some competition for Chick-fil-A. We'll see. I'll keep you posted.

