FINALLY! Here’s When Raising Cane’s in Marlton is Expected to Open!

Chicken lovers of New Jersey - the wait is almost over!

Raising Cane's a popular South-based fried chicken chain known for their crispy chicken tenders and famous sauces, is preparing to open four locations in New Jersey. And now we finally have a better idea when one of them is opening!

It's the Raising Cane's that's currently under construction in Marlton, at 800 Route 70 W. If you've been driving by the construction site, you've seen the progress they've been making over the last several months. And it's finally coming together!

When will Raising Cane's Marlton open?

Credit: Evesham Zoning Board Credit: Evesham Zoning Board loading...

According to Facebook community page 'A View from Evesham', they're aiming for January 2024! The new building will have two drive-thru lanes, with employees taking orders outside on tablets during busy hours - like Chick-fil-A does.

Take a look at the progress in the pictures below!

More Raising Cane's are coming to New Jersey

Credit: Instagram @raisingcanes Credit: Instagram @raisingcanes loading...

The news of the upcoming new spots have created SO much buzz among South Jerseyans. It was previously reported that the goal was for all of them to open this year, but it's looking like that's been pushed back. In case you missed the memo, here are the exact locations where they'll be opening:

Marlton - 800 Route 70 W

- 800 Route 70 W Cherry Hill - Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd

- Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd Burlington - Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd

- Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Rd

AND - Another proposed site might be coming to Glassboro, New Jersey. The proposed location for the additional restaurant is at the corner of Delsea Dr. and Donald Barger Blvd.



Are you excited for Raising Cane's in New Jersey? We'll keep an eye out for any more projected opening dates.

