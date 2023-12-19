Another One! Raising Cane’s Just Added Another NJ Location – Here’s Where!

Well it sure looks like Raising Cane's is building somewhat of an empire in New Jersey!

In case you missed it: Raising Cane's a popular Southern-based fried chicken chain known for their crispy chicken tenders and famous sauces, is preparing to open five locations in New Jersey.

Marlton - 800 Route 70 W

- 800 Route 70 W Cherry Hill - Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd

- Route 70 & Haddonfield Rd Burlington - Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd

- Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd Deptford - 1860 Deptford Center Rd

- 1860 Deptford Center Rd Glassboro - corner of Delsea Dr. and Donald Barger Blvd.

Now, the growing restaurant chain has decided on yet another location in Jersey, bringing the total number to 6!

To be clear, none of the Raising Cane's locations are open in New Jersey yet. When and where will the first ones open? We'll get to that in a second.

Raising Cane's 6th New Jersey location has just proposed to develop in Lawnside, according to 42Freeway. As of December 19, the proposed plans have not been presented to the Lawnside Planning Board yet, so stay tuned. Fingerss crossed it will be approved.

Where will Raising Cane's in Lawnside be located?

Credit: Instagram @raisingcanes Credit: Instagram @raisingcanes loading...

It's unclear exactly where this new proposed location will be. But what we do know is that they plan to begin construction in Fall 2024.

When will the other Raising Cane's open in New Jersey?

So far, we only have an idea of when the locations in Marlton and Burlington, and Cherry Hill will open.

According to Patch.com, the Raising Cane's located in Burlington (Mount Holly Rd. & Bromley Blvd) has a projected opening date of January 11, 2024!

And we won't have to wait long thereafter for the next location to open its doors. The second restaurant, located at 800 Route 70 W in Marlton, is expected to open around the end of January 2024.

And the one in Cherry Hill has a projected opening date of Feb 20, 2024!

Are you excited for Raising Cane's in New Jersey? We'll keep an eye out for any more projected opening dates.

