Rally for Equality Tonight in Hopewell

A "Rally for Equality" will take place in Hopewell Township tonight (Wednesday, August 5th), according to Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton.

This will be a student-led, peaceful rally meant to bring students, from all around our area, together to support one another in the fight for equality for everyone. There will be a local police presence to ensure the rally remains peaceful, and student volunteers will be on hand to keep the event organized and orderly.

The rally will be from 5pm - 7:30pm, starting at Hopewell High School (259 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington). Together, everyone will walk past The Pennington School, turn onto Main Street, and end at Academy Avenue. After the walk, participants are encouraged to stay and be inspired by several speakers, including local activists and Kahlia Howard-Fletcher.

Spread the word to all of your friends. If you plan on showing up, the organizers are asking that you wear the color black, yellow or white, and of course, a face mask. It's still going to be hot tonight (the high temperature will be 88 degrees), so bring water. Don't worry if you forget, organizers will have some water on hand, when needed. Also, please follow proper social distancing.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email kahliahowardfletcher@hvrsd.org.

Go out and let your voice be heard. Students are our future. Educate yourself. Do the right thing. You can make a difference today and everyday. Lead by example by being kind to everyone, no matter their skin color, nationality, religion, gender, sexual preference, or age.