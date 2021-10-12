Teresa Giudice and her sister in law, Melissa Gorga just filmed a new show without their Real Housewives of New Jersey costars.

According to People.com, the series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, was actually filmed with other Real Housewives from different cities.

In the cast, besides our ladies from New Jersey are Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore and Ramona Singer.

The series follows the housewives during 8 days of vacationing on a girl's trip.

See the trailer for what looks to be a drama filled spinoff series. It premieres November 18th on Peacock but I believe it may also be able to watch on Bravo.

I'll never forget the first time I watched the Real Housewives of New Jersey. I was blown away by how large all these women lived and they live right here in New Jersey! They were all loud, their hair was big and I was fascinated by all of them. I mean how can you not? They were all so unique.

I got to meet a few of the housewives including Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita. They were all so nice and I enjoyed meeting all of them.

I am almost positive that Melissa and Teresa are not leaving the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. I am still really excited to see this spin off since I don't want the other Real Housewives that are included.

I am most excited because I know the ones that are in the spinoff are known for some big time drama.