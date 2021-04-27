RHONJ’s Siggy Flicker’s New Jersey Home is on the Market
Former RHONJ Selling Her Immaculate New Jersey Home
Siggy Flicker used to be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and left after just two seasons. She is very spunky and outspoken and I enjoyed watching her on the show. They showed her house often on the show and I was always in awe of it. It has a Hampton style to it and the inside is immaculate. She originally listed her house for $4 million during the pandemic, but now has cut the price down to $3.85 million. The house has six bedrooms, almost seven bathrooms, and even a pool, located in Tenafly.