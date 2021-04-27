Real ID Travel Deadline Pushed Back To Spring of 2023

It seems like everyone is ready to travel now that many people have gotten the vaccine. The thing that everyone has been asking when it comes to traveling is, "Can I travel without having the Real ID?"

There is some good news for people that don't have a Real ID and are looking to travel soon. According to NJ.com, if you are flying in the country you are still able to fly with just a regular identification card or driver's license. We learned that the deadline to be able to fly without the Real ID is now May of 2023.

That will give all of us procrastinators more than enough time to get the Real ID and not have to worry about not being allowed on the flight. Originally, it had a deadline of October 1st of this year. Now, you have over a year and a half to get it done.

It was stated on NJ.com that many states were really pushing to get the extension on the Real IDs and give state residents more time. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission spokesman told NJ.com, “Many states and advocacy groups (were) lobbying the Department of Homeland Security to extend the deadline for Real ID.”

May 3rd, 2023 is the actual date when airlines will be making sure that passengers have either a passport or a Real ID. NJ.com made it known that everyone that is 18 years of age or older will be required to have a Real ID to be able to fly domestically.