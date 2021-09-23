Could you imagine living in one of the most haunted houses in America? Well, now you can, you wonderful weirdo — the house that inspired the 2013 hit horror flick The Conjuring is up for sale.

The real-life haunted house (well, supposedly...) that inspired the first Conjuring film just went up for sale. Real estate website Redfin has the 1700s farmhouse — located at 1677 Round of Top Road in Harrisville, R.I. — listed for $1.2 million. The house sits on 8 acres and has a total of 14 super spooky (we're assuming, anyway) rooms.

The property, which is listed by The Blackstone Team and Mott & Chace at Sotheby's Intl., is rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who owned the home back in the 1800s. The first Conjuring film was based on the haunting of the Perron family, who resided on the property in the 1970s.

"The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies — the third just recently released — actually transpired," the listing states. "The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business."

Realtor Benjamin Kean told the Boston Globe that it was time for the Heinzen family, the home's most recent residents, to let go of the property. Previously, the Heinzens launched a successful tourism business where thousands flocked to see the house in person. However, they have been traveling back and forth between their horror museum and home in Maine, and so it was time to let the property go.

“They built something special there as a business, and they are at the point where they can pivot, or they would have to hire a full-time staff to continue it the way it is,” Kean said.

In 2015, the attention that the house received made the previous longtime owners file a lawsuit against Warner Bros. They sold the property in 2019.

