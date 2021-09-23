Netflix Releases Trailer for Britney Spears Documentary

Netflix just released the trailer for their own Britney Spears documentary and the internet is buzzing.

Netflix will release the full documentary, "Britney vs Spears" on Netflix on September 28th.

The documentary, will follow and explore leaked documents with intimate details about Britney's conservatorship.

Britney has been trying to remove her father Jamie Spears as her conservator for a while now and recently he said he would step down.

After her father Jamie made the announcement, Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari proposed. Many wondered if Sam wasn't allowed to do this before under terms of some kind of agreement.

Britney recently expressed that she would like her father completely eliminated from her conservatorship by the end of fall. There are court proceedings taking place right now and hopefully things will get moving.

You can check out the official trailer for the documentary below.

Now, I would consider myself a big Britney fan. I have loved her since Baby One More Time came out. However, there were so many things I did not know about Britney's life and her conservatorship case.

I watched Framing Britney Spears when it came out on Hulu and was completely blown away. Thanks to the documentary on Hulu and all the people working so hard to help her out of her conservatorship, I am team Free Britney all the way.

This Netflix documentary looks like it will dive into even more documents and reveal even more details about her life under the conservatorship.

I will definitely be sitting in front of my tv on September 28th to watch this documentary.

Free Britney!