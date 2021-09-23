94.5 PST Welcomes Shawn Mendes & “Wonder The World Tour” to Philadelphia

We are so excited that one of our favorite artists is coming back to Philadelphia!

Shawn Mendes JUST announced "Wonder The World Tour" will stop in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, August 2, 2022! You don't wanna miss it. Plus, Dermot Kennedy will be joining Shawn in Philadelphia for the concert. You don't wanna miss

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Thursday, October 7 at 10 am at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

But 94.5 PST is hooking you up with your chance to buy or even WIN tickets before the general public.

If you have the PST app, we'll send out an EXCLUSIVE presale code just for 94.5 PST listeners to grab their tickets on Monday, October 4. That's DAYS before they go on sale for everyone else.

Wanna win FREE Tickets to the show?

Be listening (starting October 4) to 94.5 PST's afternoon show with EeE for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show that week.