Reality Series Being Filmed at Mastoris in Bordentown

How cool is this? Mastoris, the iconic diner in Bordentown is going to be famous. I mean, they are already famous to people in New Jersey, but I mean nationally famous.

Courier Post reports, a new reality, documentary style show named "The American Restaurant, Then & Now" is going to filmed at Mastoris. The series will be following employees and owners' lives and how they are adapting through this pandemic.

Natalie Venezia is the director of Marketing at Mastoris and she is actually the creator of the series. She has a background in film making and is very excited along with the rest of the staff for this docuseries.

Mastoris has been around for over 50 years and has evolved in many ways including the addition of The Vibe Lounge which is a very exciting spot to hang out at.

I grew up in Middlesex Borough which is borders Greenbrook, Dunellen, Bound Brook and Piscataway. Now in Greenbrook, on Route 22 is a salon named the Gatsby Salon. The Gatsby Salon was where the Jerseylicious was filmed starting in 2010.

It was really cool living so close to a salon where a reality show was being filmed and I remember driving by and seeing paper on the windows and that would be the sign that they were filming.

I'm sure all those who know and love Mastoris will fee the same way when they see this documentary. I feel like it was the same when we all saw Martel's Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton on Christmas Light Fight. Hometown pride!