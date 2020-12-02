Martel’s Christmas Wonderland Announces Great Light Fight Episode Date

I'm so excited that we finally know the date that Martel's Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton Township will be featured on ABC TV's The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Jess Martel just posted in the family's Facebook group that their house will be featured on the show on Wednesday, December 16th, 9-10pm. I just set a reminder in my phone.

Martels Family via Facebook

It's quite an honor for the Hamilton house to be featured on the show. America's brightest houses bring joy to the world with the help of celebrity judges – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. The episode was filmed last year (through the magic of TV), so the family has kept the results a secret, but the winning family on each episode receives a $50,000 prize!

Will they come out the winners? I hope so. PST is rooting for you. If they did win that was the best kept secret in Mercer County. Lol.

By the way, earlier this year, I reported that Martels Christmas Wonderland is open for 2020. . The Martel family is asking that everyone follow the rules for everyone's health and safety this year, by keep socially distanced from one another and ALWAYS wearing face masks....even when taking pictures (trust me, you'll want to take pictures). Unfortunately, Santa won't be making an appearance this year.

If you haven't been to visit the Martel's, put it on your holiday to-do list. It's so much fun. They're located at 21 Phillips Avenue in Hamilton Township, near the Whitehorse Circle.