Register Now for HomeFront NJ’s Halloween 5K & 1 Mile Walk

HomeFront NJ is hosting a Halloween 5K & 1 mile run/walk on Halloween morning (Sunday, October 31st) at 10am, according to the nonprofit's official website, to benefit all of its wonderful programs to help break the cycle of poverty and homelessness in our area.

This sounds like so much fun. I envision everyone running in costume and having a great time for a great cause...I can't wait to see the pics on Instagram...5k's are so trendy right now. Tell all of your friends. You can register right now by clicking here. You're guaranteed a free t-shirt if you register by October 11th and could win a prize for your costume.

You can participate in person or virtually. The in person race/walk will be taking place at 502 Carnegie Center in Princeton. If you prefer to do it virtually, click here for those details.

Here comes some race lingo for you from the race info on Homefront's website...the course is USTAF certified. It's a flat, scenic, and fun route. There will be live music and Halloween surprises as you run or walk. I bet you'll hear Monster Mash...love it.

There will be lots of fun for kids of all ages including a Trunk or Treat, Preschooler Pumpkin Dash, art projects, a fun photo area, DJ, and costume contest.

This is the perfect way to kick off your Halloween this year. Do it solo or form a team with your family and friends and help HomeFront NJ help homeless children right here in our community.

For more information and to register, click here.

To learn about HomeFront NJ's mission and essential services and programs, click here.

