HomeFront Donation Wish List

You can help those that are in need in our community by checking some items off of the HomeFront wish list. We learned from a Facebook post created by HomeFront that the organization is looking to stop poverty in central New Jersey. Every time they "move families into new, safer homes, each receives a Welcome Bag with household and personal items."

Unfortunately, HomeFront is running low on some items and is asking for a helping hand. According to the HomeFront Facebook post, you can either purchase items on Amazon to help those in need or you can "buy and deliver them to HomeFront's back dock."

Here are some of the items that HomeFront needs and are considered High Priority:

  • Air Mattress
  • Feminine Hygiene
  • Men & Women Disposal Razors
  • Shower Curtain Liner
  • Kitchen Towels
  • Utensils
  •  Dinnerware Sets
  • Mops
  • Moisturiser Lotion
  • Dustpans
  • Baby Formula
  • Baby Washcloths
  • Baby Diapers
  • Canned Beans
  • Juice
  • Milk
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo

HomeFront's back dock is located at 1880 Princeton Ave in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. There, you can personally deliver your donations to HomeFront.

In the Facebook post created by HomeFront, the business hours are listed as Monday through Friday 9 am to 3 pm, and on Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm.

Any donations made through Amazon will be sent directly to HomeFront, according to HomeFront's Facebook post.

It was stated on the HomeFront website that HomeFront "has worked to break the cycle of poverty and end homelessness in Central New Jersey, serving thousands of Mercer County families." Let's help our community beat poverty.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.

