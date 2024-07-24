When you hit retirement age and you’re ready to pack up all of your things and carry on, where do you usually imagine people going? Typically when we think of retirement age and moving to a spot to relax in our golden years, we think of very quiet and very warm.

Florida or California are probably typically the safest answers in terms of places you spend your retirement years, but that’s actually not the most popular state people travel to settle down in their retirement years. According to Bankrate, one state has been named the absolute best when it comes to the best place to retire in 2024.

"To help you understand your options, Bankrate created a comprehensive ranking of the best and worst states for retirement by analyzing dozens of data points for each U.S. state, such as living costs, health care costs, overall well-being, and more. We kept our methodology the same as last year’s list and ranked states based on five broad categories: affordability (40 percent), overall well-being (25 percent), the cost and quality of health care (20 percent), weather (10 percent) and crime (5 percent)." - Bankrate.com

What Is The Best State For Retirees in 2024?

According to this source and all of the data acquired, Delaware has been named the absolute best spot to retire in 2024. It’s said that Delaware is a tax-friendly state for retirees and it also has lower property taxes relative to the rest of the country.

While finances are extremely important and keeping things cheap in your retirement age is important, another key factor is the weather in Delaware.

Things such as earthquakes, tornados, and hurricanes are extremely rare which is something you for sure don’t want to have to think about during this time in your life that should be relaxing.

Bankrate has made a full list of the 5 best and worst states to retire in 2024 and West Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and Missouri have all made their way into the top 5. You can find all of the additional information here.

