These New Jersey Counties Are The Best for Retirement

I feel as though everyone dreams about the day they can finally settle down and retire, right? It’s almost like the ultimate ‘treat yourself’ moment in life.

After dedicating so many hard years of work to a company or multiple companies, retirement is finally the time you can sit down, take a deep breath, and relax as much as possible.

In this stage of life, for a lot of people, it’s very common to pack up and move someplace new. We always hear that a lot of people pack up their belongings and move to a state like Florida for the warm weather.

If you have spent a lot of your life in New Jersey and plan to stay even after you retire, it’s understandable. While we don’t have warm weather all year round like some other states, there’s so much that The Garden State has to offer!

READ MORE: Everyone Is Fleeing Fast From These States To Live in NJ

I’ve grown up in New Jersey my entire life and I always talk about how I have no intentions of going anywhere else anytime soon. You can live just about whatever lifestyle you want right here in New Jersey.

If you want a beach environment, enjoy city life, a quiet house in the suburbs, or a more rural living area, New Jersey seriously has it all.

Where Are The Best Places To Retire in New Jersey?

Canva Canva loading...

In my opinion, it’s the perfect spot to retire, and if you’re looking for which area is best for you when that time comes, it’s all mapped out for you.

Stacker has made a list of the best counties in New Jersey for retirement using data collected from Niche.

If retiring and finding a new spot to relax in is part of your plans for 2025, you for sure want to take a look and settle down in one of these New Jersey counties.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker