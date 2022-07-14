Renowned New Jersey chef David Burke is ready to reopen beloved bakery

In May, I told you about celebrity New Jersey chef David Burke’s plans to buy a long-time Keansburg bakery. Well, now has come the time for the ribbon cutting as Burke officially takes over. The grand reopening is July 14.

The reopening marks a new era for both the Dixie Lee Bakery and for Burke, who started his career as a pastry chef and studied at the prestigious Ecole Lenore Pastry School in France. In a statement Burke, who lives in Atlantic Highlands, said:

“I live in the area and I have witnessed an increased interest, both residential and commercial, and I have great faith that the Bayshore and the Route 36 corridor (are) finally coming of age,” Burke said. “This is a very exciting time for me in my professional career, for my team and the Bayshore region.”

Some of the changes Burke has planned will be introduced gradually; he plans for a to go coffee counter, adding breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and salads, but the core business will remain:

"A local bakery offers much more than delicious pastries, doughnuts and breads to the community," said Burke. "It offers a place to meet your neighbors, provides jobs and supports the local economy. It helps us connect."

He now owns seven other restaurants in New Jersey, including 1776 in Morristown, Orchard Park in East Brunswick, Red Horse in Rumson, The GOAT in Union Beach, Ventanas at the Modern in Ft. Lee, Son Cubano in West New York, and Drifthouse in Sea Bright.

