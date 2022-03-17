Report: Eagles Extend Contract of GM Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles have extended the contract of Executive vice president of football operations and general manager Howie Roseman, according to Jimmy Kempski of Phillyvoice.com.

While the dollar amount of the extensions is not known, he gets a three-year deal and is now signed through 2025.

Roseman was in the final year of his deal that he signed back in 2018.

The news of the extension come as the new league year begins and NFL free agency is under way, with an important the NFL Draft looming.

Roseman was the Eagles' GM from 2010-2014 before being forced out of the role by Chip Kelly. During that time he was limited to contract negotiations and salary cap management, but regained the top decision making role in 2016 after Kelly's demise, quickly building a Super Bowl roster.

He has often been criticized for some of his draft misses, guys like Marcus Smith, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor are at the top of the list. However, he is known throughout NFL circles as a strong cap manager and finding mid and late round guys, especially on the offensive line.

He made an aggressive move to get what they thought was a franchise quarterback, Carson Wentz, but after injuries, Went z was traded for a first-round pick. He also pulled off a trade day trade in 2021 to add wide receiver DeVonta Smith and acquired another first-round pick in the process, giving them three-first round picks in the 2022 draft.

Since Roseman returned to the GM role back in 2016, the team has won a Super Bowl and two NFC East titles and made the playoffs in four of five seasons.