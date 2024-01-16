BREAKING: Yes, The Philadelphia Eagles’ Star Jason Kelce is Retiring

It's the end of an era in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles' Center Jason Kelce is reportedly retiring after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following Monday night's devastating 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran NFL player reportedly told his teammates that he plans to retire.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce appeared to be very emotional leaving the field following Monday night's game.

Kelce is 36 years old and played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles since being drafted in 2011.

The six-time All-Pro athlete declined to talk with reporters following the game, ESPN reports.