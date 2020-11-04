Report: Insider Info on Starbucks Red Cup Day, Drinks & Treats

Confession: I am not a big Starbucks guy. The last time I had a Starbucks coffee, it cost me over $6 and made me jittery for three days.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

But if you don't need an explanation about why tall means small, medium is grande,venti is large and extra-large is trenta, then we will assume you are a Starbucks regular.

If so, you understand the excitement in Starbucks Nation (I just made that up) about Starbucks Red Cup Day and the big reveal of this holiday drink lineup will probably make you drool.

Trusted insiders at ourcommunitynow.com have given us the lowdown on when Starbucks will switch over to holiday mode in 2020, rolling out their holiday lineup of drinks and treats.

According to our source, this Friday November 6, is the fabled Red Cup Day, when a red plastic reusable holiday-themed cup will be given to customers who order holiday drinks, as long as supplies last.

The holiday lineup, which will be available at the same time, reportedly includes:

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte

Peppermint Mocha

Toasted White Mocha

Sugarplum Danish

Snowman Cakepop

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Cranberry Orange Scone (new)

There will be no Gingerbread Latte this year, our insider says, and there may be other holiday bakery items rolled out in addition to the ones listed here.

So if you speak fluent Starbucks, make your plans now to spend a little time and lots of money sipping lattes, mochas and scones this Friday at your favorite location. Please give my warmest regards to your favorite barista.

Source: ourcommunitynow.com