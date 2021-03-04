Responsibilities First Time Home Buyers Do Not See Coming

Becoming a homeowner makes you grow up so quickly. So many new responsibilities start coming your way and it just feels overwhelming. The great investment comes with a ton of responsibilities that at a point can sometimes make you want to cry.

My first thoughts after purchasing my very first house were, I am going to have friends over, I’m going to party all of the time, and it was all going to be fun and games. Well, it was fun and games until I ran into plumbing issues or forgot to take out the trash and would have to wait until the following week. Let me tell you trash starts smelling very quickly.

Here are some things that new homeowners probably don't think about before purchasing a home and out of nowhere, it hits you like a ton of bricks.