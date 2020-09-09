Rick Moranis’ filmography basically just stops in 1997. After a string of massive comedy hits through the ’80s and ’90s, Moranis mostly retired from public life to raise his children following the death of his wife. While he spent his time as a single father, Moranis made a couple voice appearances in cartoons in the early 2000s (he was a character in the Brother Bear series) and ... that was it. Nothing for decades.

Now, after all these years, he’s finally working again. He’s already slated to appear in a new sequel to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise — and earlier this year he made an appearance on the Disney+ series Prop Culture. Today, he popped up in, of all places, a commercial for the mobile company Mint. It also stars Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds — who is also Mint’s CEO. And yes, this is real.

The ad is designed to promote Mint’s new unlimited plan. What’s the connection between a phone company’s unlimited plan and beloved retired actor Rick Moranis? Reynolds claims Mint’s gone too long without an unlimited plan, so they brought in “an actor we’ve all gone too long without.”

Okay, sure. Here’s the commercial.

It is really Rick Moranis. In a phone commercial. He looks great! 2020 really is the wildest year in history. (Also, am I the last person on Earth to learn that Ryan Reynolds is the CEO of a mobile company? That guy is a go-getter.)