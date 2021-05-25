Rider University Will Host Trenton Thunder MLB Draft League Games

It has to be exciting for all Rider University students to know that their home turf will be hosting some of the Major League Baseball Draft League games. According to Patch.com, now that Rider University is a part of the Major League Baseball Draft League the university will host the Trenton Thunder.

The Vice President for Rider Facilities and University Operations, Mike Reca, told Patch.com, "Fans are going to have a great opportunity to see these top prospects compete up close while visiting our beautiful campus." The Rider University campus is located in Lawrenceville which makes it even better and closer for Mercer County baseball fans to catch some Major League Baseball Draft League games.

Mike Reca also told Patch.com that Rider University is excited and "very proud to partner with Major League Baseball and the Trenton Thunder and serve as the team's host for the inaugural MLB Draft League season."

Patch.com also made it known that Rider University will be in charge of managing "game-day operations, including field management, scorekeeping and concessions." However, there is even more going into the baseball game day planning. Rider University will also have a place to stay for players and coaching staff.

The Trenton Thunder will be playing their first Major League Baseball Draft League game at the Rider University campus on May 26.

We learned from Patch.com that these games are free and seats are all first come first served. No tickets are required to attend a Trenton Thunder game at Rider University.